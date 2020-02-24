WACO to offer film series

TROY — See documentaries and Hollywood films featuring real airplanes (not computer generated) and the people who flew them as part of a new film series at WACO Air Museum.

Participants will look at historical figures, actors, directors, stunt people and airplanes and find out about their Miami Valley connections.

Epidode I: April 6 — “Introducing The Fierce Force Of Nature Florence Lowe (aka Pancho Barnes), her Travel Air Mystery Ship,” and her Dayton area connection.

Epidode II: April 13 — “Up In The Air With Barnstormers,” and “The Great Waldo Pepper” (starring Robert Redford) and the J-1 Standard.

Epidode III: April 20 — “Does This Name Ring A Belle?” See the original 1944 documentary about the most famous B-17 in World War II — The Memphis Belle and find out its Dayton connection.

Epidode IV: April 27th — “History vs. Hollywood. Memphis Belle” (the 1990 Hollywood version).

Epidode V: May 4 — “By Faith I Fly.” What Miami Valley resident and F-51 pilot was instrumental in training the Republic of Korea Air Force and involved in Operation Kiddie Kar? Hint: Roy Scherer, Jr. played him on-screen.

Epidode VI: May 11 — “For the Love of Flying.” Why do they do what they do? Meet an additional cast of “plane crazy” characters (including those from the Miami Valley) and visit one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country.

Bill and Barbara Knisley, moderators for the movie series, will begin each evening at 7 p.m. with the showing of a movie, followed by a presentation that connects the movie to local aviation history of the Miami Valley. The evening will conclude at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Bill Knisley has been in love with aviation for more than 50 years. A private pilot, certified airframe and power plant mechanic and authorized inspector, he restored his 1946 Piper Cub, winning an Outstanding Custom Classic award at EAA Airventure 2014. Previously he was director of maintenance for Ryan International Airlines, assistant chief and chief inspector for Stevens Aviation, and spent several years as a trainer and training coordinator for the American Line Builders Apprenticeship Training program. Bill is a member and past president of The Flying Angels, Inc. in New Carlisle. Aviation is his life, along with his wife.

Barbara Knisley retired from LM Berry and AT&T/YP as an advertising account executive, talent acquisition consultant and HR trainer. Considers being swept away by a good movie (or an airplane) along with a bowl of popcorn, one of the true necessities of life along with a good marriage.

Each aviation movie is $5 and open to the public; theater snacks are available for purchase. The movie series will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated. Call the museum at (937) 335-9226.