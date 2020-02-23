Lady Vikings OHSWCA state champs!

Residents in Fletcher line the street to welcome home the Miami East High School girls wrestling team on Sunday evening after the team brought home the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association team state championship in the first ever all girls state wrestling tournament in Ohio, hosted at Hilliard-Davidson High School. Olivia Shore won an individual state championship and six total Vikings placed in their respective weight classes. Check back for the story of the Vikings’ weekend in Josh Brown’s story from Hilliard-Davidson later tonight.

