Vehicle hits apartment, flees scene

Residents of an apartment building on Imperial Court in Troy check the damage to their building after a vehicle crashed into the structure shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle fled the scene. The Miami County Engineer’s Office was called in to evaluate possible structural damage to the building. No injuries were reported.

