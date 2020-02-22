Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 15

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Thomas Northrop, 35, of Dayton, was charged with one count of fourth degree felony receiving stolen property and one count of fifth degree felony possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia..

Feb. 17

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Cheyenne Smith, 21, of Piqua, was charged with one count of fourth degree felony receiving stolen property.

Feb. 18

POSSESSION: Chad North, 44, at-large, was charged with third-degree felony possession of drugs.

He also was cited for possession of dangerous drugs, falsification and open container.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: Julio Almonte, 56, of Troy, was charged with public indecency in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

POSSESSION: Tyler Thompson, 30, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers investigated a civil dispute.

DRUGS: Gregory Coy, 28, of Tipp City, was charged with misdemeanor sell, purchase or distribute dangerous drugs.

Feb. 19

POSSESSION: Dylan Brown, 29, of Tipp City, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of controlled substances.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle for no taillights at West Simpson and Grant. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and several other charges

WARRANT: Richard Walker Sr., 48, of Troy, was arrested for failure to appear in the 300 Lincoln Avenue.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A juvenile was found to have a cell phone with an improper sexual video at Troy Junior High. Case pending.

Feb. 21

THEFT: A report of theft of alcohol at the N. Market Speedway was filed.