Fine art exhibition winners named

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council’s A Fine Art Exhibition & Sale was held Feb. 8-15 at the Rusty Harden Studio.

More than 50 artists entered the show contributing a total of more than 100 art pieces. A total of 51 prizes and top honors were awarded this year. The reception, held on Friday, Feb. 7, was well attended by the artists, their friends and families who enjoyed an evening of food and art. Mayor Joe Gibson and TCAAC President Marilee Lake opened the ceremony with remarks followed by Rusty Harden who presented the awards. The People’s Choice award was voted on that evening and throughout the following week by the public, who stopped by to view the exhibit and vote for their favorite piece of art.

• Top honors were awarded to:

People’s Choice Award: Mila Hamilton, “Fisherman”

Ellen Cotterman Award: George Stum, “Bootcamp”

Jeryl Laux Award: Nancy Klaar, “Mr. Squirrel”

Olive Boyd Award: Jessica Echols, “Water Song”

Best of Show Advanced: Janet Butsch, “Vulcan’s Folly”

Best of Show Amateur: Oliver Hartman, “Becoming”

Other artists who received awards in their various art genres include:

• Advanced Photography

First — Robin Hungerford, “Resting”

Second — Terry Glass, “Serenity”

Third — Alicia Rubin, “Days Gone By”

HM Robin Hungerford, “Bourbon Trail”

• Advanced Drawing

First — Mike Nygren, “Ocean City”

• Advanced Watermedia

First — Rusty Harden, “Family Reunion”

Second — Sonnie Woodworth, “Howdy Partner, My Name is Natalie”

Third — Mary Kilpatrick, “Morning Walk”

• Advanced Pastel

First — Donna Brooks, “Resting Place”

HM Jim Moore, “Lady with Gold Earring”

• Advanced Mixed Media

First — Janet Butsch, “Fleur Gracieux”

Second — Missy Hines, “Break the Cycle”

Third — Maura Lisa Blandford, “Blueridge Mountains”

• Advanced 3D

First — Barry Todd, “Shades of Tiffany #7”

Second — Bill Danzig, “Guitar Picker”

Third — Marie Mack, “Trophy Deer”

HM Barry Todd, “Dragon’s Nest”

• Advanced Acrylic

First — George Stum, “Bootcamp”

Second — Logan Rogers, “Barn with Corn”

Third — Lori Stallings, “Past Your Bedtime”

• Advanced Oils

First — Steve Wohler, “Kiser Lake Marina”

Second — Phil Erbaugh, “Off the Trail”

Third — Jennifer Overholser, “Asterick Supper Club”

• Amateur Photography

First — Allison Rousch, “Feeding Time”

Second — Amy Hollen, “Winter Lily”

Third — Amy Hollen, “Ash Cave, Christmas Day”

Amateur Mixed Media

First — Oliver Hartman “Positive Omen”

HM Sydney Johnson “What Makes Me Succeed”

• Amateur Acrylic

First — Patty Brown, “Oriental Water Lily, Wegerzyn Series”

Second — Andrew Luring, “Circle Study”

Third — Judy Riesser, “Ellen Dances”

• Amateur Pastel

First — Carol Myers, “Marley”

Second — Sandra Dunham, “Luke”

Third — Nancy Klaar, “Mr. Squirrel”

• Amateur Oil

First — Barbara Wilfong, “Rocky Mountain High”

HM Carol Myers, “Michigan Barn”

• Amateur Drawing

First — Ed Wilson, “Not a Pet”

Second — Oliver Hartman, “New Start”

Third — Allison Roush, “Coneflower”

• Amateur Watermedia

First — Twila Wilt, “Rockland Main”

Second — Mojgan Samadar, “Indigo”

Third — Ruth Safreed, “Red Door”

HM Dee Gillis, “Vermont”

• Amateur 3D

First — Mary E. Lange, “Waterfall”

HM Andrew Luring, “Mary Mother of Christ.”