Community Calendar

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER : The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Once the leaves fall, trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you! Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling ((37) 667-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• LASAGNA DINNER: A lasagna dinner and bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, Conover. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and will include lasagna, salad, garlic toast, dessert and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. with 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer barbecue ribs beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy, will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. First UCC’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team has hardback and paperback books including fiction, non-fiction, cooking and children’s books. Hardback books are $1 each or three for $2.50. Paperback are 50 cents each or three for a $1. Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a dollar-a-bag going out of business sale. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon Adams at 606-0919.

• MUSIC BINGO: Come for supper and stay for music bingo. Order from the menu for reasonable prices from 6:30-8 p.m. Play music bingo at 7 p.m. The fun starts at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GOOD GRUB: Good Grub Club returns after a holiday break from 10 a.m. to noon. Students age 9-13 will enjoy learning to cook simple delicious treats and meals. Sign-ups are required along with liability waiver signed by parents before students can participate.

• LET’S MOVE: Learn how exercise and nutrition can play a role in cancer prevention from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave., Bradford. An exercise physiologist and registered dietician will be on-site to answer questions and lead the group in a short exercise. Bring tennis shoes. This free event is sponsored by the Upper Valley Medical Center Cancer Committee and Bradford Community Club. For more information, call Caitlin Conway at (937) 440-4819.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Bradford Lions and Bradford Athletic Boosters will offer a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon in the Bradford School Auditeria. The menu consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes served with whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, and drink (coffee or orange drink). Cost for adults is $7 and students pay $6. Kids under 5 eat for free. Lions’ profits will go toward a scholarship, and boosters will continue to use their funds for the athletic department.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while participants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Thursday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• BID EUCHRE: Billiards is offered at 11 a.m. and Bid Euchre at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARDS: Bridge is offered the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Troy Senior Citizens Center at 1 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

Sunday

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: The Musician’s Club of Troy honors recital will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Members of the Musician’s Club of Troy will honor outstanding local music students. Roberts will play old time, classical and popular tunes on the hammered dulcimer with friends joining in.

• WILD ART: Please join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers to paint a portrait of “Our Nest” of two bluebirds and their nestlings on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas from 1-4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13-adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 22 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Monday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron with an overview of 2019 at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• MEATLESS MONDAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking cla rom 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection! There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for family movie night at the library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some popcorn. “Toy Story 4” is rated G and runs for 100 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading “H is for Hawk,” by Helen Macdonald. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more.

• BRATWURST: Choose a bratwurst or a polish sausage, both served with french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving starts at 6 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller. Closed for winter, reopens March 2.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids at 3:15 p.m. For more information, call 473-2226.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GAME NIGHT: Game Night is offered the last Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join others for an evening of board games, card games and more.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 4:15 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet the fourth Monday of each month immediately following the regular council meeting.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet the second and last Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet on the third Monday at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. The February meeting will be on Feb. 26.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts and Friends will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Breth blends sounds from folk, alternative, pop, and soul. Free.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; Lunch and Learn with a program about the Flood of 1913 by the Troy Historical Society; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m., and will be a tournament with prizes, at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PARENT SESSION: Parents of elementary/junior high age can come to the J. R. Clarke Public Library for a session on books, materials, DVD’s, etc. that the library has available to help your child in school. Sessions will be offered at 12:30 or 6:30 p.m. Come look and ask questions. The meeting will take place in the J.R. Clarke Alcove on the upper floor. Light refreshments will be served.

• GRAND OPENING: Innovation Station will have a grand opening from 5-7 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Make plans to come tour the newly renovated space, see the equipment available for use, and get to know the policies and procedures for using this creative space. The Innovation Station is a Maker Space, full of equipment and tools to foster creativity, tinkering and thinking in adults and children.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered the 4th Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Monday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CRAFTS: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer craft group at 9 a.m.; Mahjong at 1 p.m.; and Pinochle at 12:30 p.m.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• STEAMERS: The 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 12:30p-2:30 p.m., the JR Clarke will present the STEAMers program for homeschoolers in the instruction of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session may be divided into two groups depending on the subject and/or the type of activity. Sign-up your child, so that appropriate materials can be ordered, by contacting the library at 473-2226.

• WHAT THE CRAFT: What the Craft? is offered on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Angela for a variety of fun crafts and relaxing coloring pages. Crafts change with the season. Limit 15, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School gymnasium. While this is an informational forum and not a debate, written questions from the audience will be accepted. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High, 556 North Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m. The event is to be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and on WTJN 107.1 FM. It will also be videotaped for playback Troy Community Television On Demand.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5-9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s dine to donate. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented, shown on your phone or if you simply mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; strength class and line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SANDWICH: Loose meat sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $4 and include chips and a pickle. The post opens at 3 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Tuesday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. on the last Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• PAGE TURNERS: Page Turners is offered from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library every fourth Wednesday.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

