Troy Pop Rocks jump for joy

While their local season has finished, the Troy Pop Rocks’ performances will continue at universities and state tournaments through March. They will close their 11th season season on back-to-back weekends at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state basketball tournaments on March 13 (girls) and March 20 (boys).
Their remaining performances include the following:
• Virginia Tech University at Duke University, men’s basketball, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
• St. Bonaventure University at University of Dayton, women’s basketball, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
• University of Auburn at University of Tennessee, men’s basketball, March 7 at noon.
• OHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, St. John Arena, Columbus, March 13, time to be determined.
• OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, March 20, time to be determined.
All schedule information is provided by the Troy Pop Rocks. For more information, visit troypoprocks.com.
