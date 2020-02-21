Posted on by

Troy Pop Rocks jump for joy

,

Nationally-renowned Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team in its 11th season

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks’ Emily May performs during the team’s show Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at the Piqua High School’s Garbry Gym on Feb. 7.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Members of Troy Pop Rocks entertain the crowd at Garbry Gym earlier this month.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Upside down or right side up, Troy Pop Rocks never fails to impress crowds.


While their local season has finished, the Troy Pop Rocks’ performances will continue at universities and state tournaments through March. They will close their 11th season season on back-to-back weekends at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state basketball tournaments on March 13 (girls) and March 20 (boys).

Their remaining performances include the following:

• Virginia Tech University at Duke University, men’s basketball, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

• St. Bonaventure University at University of Dayton, women’s basketball, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

• University of Auburn at University of Tennessee, men’s basketball, March 7 at noon.

• OHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, St. John Arena, Columbus, March 13, time to be determined.

• OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, March 20, time to be determined.

All schedule information is provided by the Troy Pop Rocks. For more information, visit troypoprocks.com.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks’ Emily May performs during the team’s show Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at the Piqua High School’s Garbry Gym on Feb. 7.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Members of Troy Pop Rocks entertain the crowd at Garbry Gym earlier this month.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Upside down or right side up, Troy Pop Rocks never fails to impress crowds.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_humanjumprope.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_2.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_1.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_hats.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks’ Emily May performs during the team’s show Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_emilymay.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks’ Emily May performs during the team’s show Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_3.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021420lw_poprocks_humanjumprope_alt.jpgLee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at the Piqua High School’s Garbry Gym on Feb. 7.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_Valley1-2.jpgMike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at the Piqua High School’s Garbry Gym on Feb. 7.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Members of Troy Pop Rocks entertain the crowd at Garbry Gym earlier this month.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_Valley2-2.jpgMike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Members of Troy Pop Rocks entertain the crowd at Garbry Gym earlier this month.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Upside down or right side up, Troy Pop Rocks never fails to impress crowds.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_Valley3-2.jpgMike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Upside down or right side up, Troy Pop Rocks never fails to impress crowds.
Nationally-renowned Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team in its 11th season

While their local season has finished, the Troy Pop Rocks’ performances will continue at universities and state tournaments through March. They will close their 11th season season on back-to-back weekends at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state basketball tournaments on March 13 (girls) and March 20 (boys).

Their remaining performances include the following:

• Virginia Tech University at Duke University, men’s basketball, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

• St. Bonaventure University at University of Dayton, women’s basketball, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

• University of Auburn at University of Tennessee, men’s basketball, March 7 at noon.

• OHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, St. John Arena, Columbus, March 13, time to be determined.

• OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, March 20, time to be determined.

All schedule information is provided by the Troy Pop Rocks. For more information, visit troypoprocks.com.