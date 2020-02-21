Covington Pankcake Day upcoming

COVINGTON — The Covington Noon Optimist and Covington Kiwanis clubs will offer their annual Covington Community Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria, 807 Chestnut St. Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under 10 may eat for $4. A ticket is good for pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk.

This year marks the 55th annual Pancake Day event in Covington, which was originally started by the Kiwanis Club in 1965. Over the last half-century, Covington’s Pancake Day has become a joint venture with the Noon Optimist Club.

All proceeds from Pancake Day stay in the Covington community to benefit the youth of the village. This year, the portion of profits earned by the Optimist Club will go directly to the new Maple Street Park facilities being planned by the village of Covington at the former high school/middle school lot.

Each year, the profits of Pancake Day are split between the two service clubs. The Covington Kiwanis Club sponsors the CHS Key Club and other projects in town, such as children’s programming at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The Covington Noon Optimist Club, begun in 1985 and meeting every Wednesday at noon at the Covington Eagles Aerie No. 3998, is marking its 35th year as a “Friend of Youth” to Covington kids. In addition to contributions to the CHS Scholarship Fund Program, the Noon Optimists sponsor numerous other youth events. This includes recurring support of the annual oratorical contest, Halloween costume contest, high school honors banquet, the P.L.U.S. organization, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference for CHS students, Covington music programs, and numerous other donations to Covington youth-oriented causes.