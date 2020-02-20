Miami County Commissioners receive bids on waterline project

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners received bids for the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) waterline extension loop project during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

At previous meetings, the Miami County Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp explained the waterline loop will keep water going to UVMC should there be a failure of its current “dead-end line,” which runs from the city of Troy and down County Road 25-A. There is a water tower on the UVMC property, which Huelskamp said previously would last the hospital approximately half of a day if there were a failure of the current waterline.

This new waterline extension loop will come down Experiment Farm Road out of the city of Troy and supply water to the hospital. The cost of the project was estimated at $1,109,500.

The low bidders for the project were Degen Excavating of Lima with a base bid of $982,950, with a deduction of $50,000 under alternate one, and C.G. Construction & Utilities Inc. with a base bid of $995,000, with a deduction of $20,000 under alternate one.

The project received numerous other bidders, including Milligan Construction Co. of Sidney, Double Jay Inc. of Englewood, M&T Excavating LLC of Bradford, Sturm Construction Inc. of Sidney, Brumbaugh Construction of Arcanum, Tom’s Construction Inc. of St. Henry, Kinnison Excavating Inc. of Piqua, Outdoor Enterprise LLC of Casstown, and Finfrock Construction of Covington. With the exception of the two low bidders, the rest of the bids exceeded $1 million each.

The commissioners have not yet awarded this project.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved the following:

• The purchase of 21 Liebert GXT5-750V uninterrupted power supply units for use in network locations to provide temporary power in the case of a power outage. The purchase from MNJ Technologies on behalf of the Miami County Auditor and IT Department is not to exceed $16,590.

• The purchase of additional Honeywell access control equipment from Enervise on behalf of the Miami County Auditor and IT Department at a cost not to exceed $8,500. The purchase will include a cabinet, controllers, wiring, power supplies, card readers, and labor.

• The creation of a Children’s Services administrator position with Miami County Job and Family Services, with a pay rate to depend on qualifications.

• The authorization of Title IV-E child placement contracts on behalf of Job and Family Services.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

