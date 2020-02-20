Nicholas School collects cans for the Bethany Center

Nicholas School, an ungraded special-needs school located in Piqua for students in grades K-8, recently collected 289 canned goods to donate to the Bethany Center. This has become an annual event. Students and staff collect cans to celebrate the 100 day of school. The overall goal is to collect 100 cans by the 100th day of school. This year, Nicholas School exceeded that goal.

Students pictured include: Landon, Olivia, Ethan and Raelynn.

