Area briefs

Outstanding senior sought

MIAMI COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Miami County’s 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. Show your appreciation to an older adult in Miami County who goes above and beyond. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Guidelines are on the nomination form available from the agency website, www.info4seniors.org, or call Karin Nevius at (937) 341-3001 to receive a nomination form through the mail. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community. The deadline for nominations is March 27. The award will be presented at Miami County Senior Day on May 8. May is traditionally Older Americans Month and the 2020 theme is “Make Your Mark.”

Learn first aid for pets

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new class on basic first aid techniques all pet owners should know. The class will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Tipp City Public Library.

Participants will also learn when an emergency can wait and when you must get your pet to a vet. The instructor is Dr. Johnna Smith of Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness in Tipp City. There is no charge, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

Costie to speak

TROY — Glenn A. Costie, president of the American Veterans Heritage Center, located at the historic Dayton VA Medical Center, will speak at the monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Costie will present a program about the mission of the American Veterans Heritage Center and the work they are doing to erect a statue of Lincoln of the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Their mission is to honor the accomplishments of veterans while preserving a priceless piece of national and local history — the Soldiers Home located at the VA Medical Center in Dayton.

Learn more on the center at AmericanVeteransHeritage.org or on Facebook at American Veterans Heritage Center.

An elevator is available for use.

For more information on the museum, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com, visit 107 W. Main St, Troy, or call (937) 332-8852.

SNL event set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Feb. 22 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The v\cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

West Main Street project open house and presentation

TROY —The city of Troy will host a public meeting to present information and receive feedback from the public regarding a project to improve the West Main Street Corridor between Cherry Street and the I-75 northbound ramps.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Bravo Room in the Hobart Arena.

This project will occur in two phases; construction of Phase 1 between Cherry Street and Ridge Avenue will begin in 2022 and construction of Phase 2 from Ridge Avenue to the I-75 northbound ramps will begin in 2023.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house. The public may attend at any time during the open house to view exhibits and ask questions of the project team. Representatives from the city, ODOT, and engineering consultants will be available to answer questions.