Life on the farm in an earlier age

Fletcher Metz of Covington, a senior at Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations program teaches a group pf Springcreek Elementary students about antique farm tools and machinery during a tour of the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook on Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021920mju_uvcc_garbrytour.jpg Fletcher Metz of Covington, a senior at Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations program teaches a group pf Springcreek Elementary students about antique farm tools and machinery during a tour of the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook on Wednesday.