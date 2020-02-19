Life on the farm in an earlier age

Fletcher Metz of Covington, a senior at Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations program teaches a group pf Springcreek Elementary students about antique farm tools and machinery during a tour of the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook on Wednesday.
Fletcher Metz of Covington, a senior at Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations program teaches a group pf Springcreek Elementary students about antique farm tools and machinery during a tour of the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook on Wednesday.