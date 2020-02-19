PFD gives new engine TLC

Piqua Firefighter Corbin Peltier washes a window on the department’s new addition to the fleet, a Rescue/Engine 3. The vehicle was delivered on Wednesday morning. Following a wash and inspection, it will be delivered to an area company for final outfitting and radio installation. The truck is expected to enter service sometime in April.

