Injured Chihuahua set to be released from animal hospital

MIAMI COUNTY — A small Chihuahua who was reportedly thrown from the window of a moving vehicle earlier this week is expected to be released from the Troy Animal Hospital on Wednesday and eventually placed with a foster while it continues to heal. The investigation into this incident also continues as the Chihuahua’s owner has stepped forward.

“He seems to be doing all right,” said Morgan Howard, the manager of the Miami County Animal Shelter, about the Chihuahua during the Miami County Commissioners’s worksession on Wednesday. “His appetite isn’t fully back.”

The Troy Animal Hospital has given the Miami County Animal Shelter tips on how to proceed with feedings while the Chihuahua is in its care.

“We will potentially be looking into a foster for him where they can keep a close eye on him for any changes in his activity,” Howard said. She said later she has already reached out to the potential foster.

Commissioner Jack Evans asked if the Chihuahua would have any permanent injuries.

“He did suffer a significant head injury,” Howard said, adding the Chihuahua’s head suffered the majority of the impact during this incident. Veterinarians at the Troy Animal Hospital said the dog suffered head trauma, spinal disc injuries, and abrasions. When the Chihuahua was first brought to the Troy Animal Hospital, he had swelling on the brain, but veterinarians believe the swelling has gone down.

“He might have suffered a concussion,” Howard said. “That was a very unfortunate situation for such a small dog to have received that much of an impact.”

Evans also asked about the owner of the dog, who has come forward. It is unclear if the owner was involved in the incident where the Chihuahua was thrown out the window as the owner has told the Miami County Animal Shelter they do not know how this incident occurred.

“There has been someone that has stepped forward, but they’re not sure how it happened. That’s where we’re trying to figure out where the stories are lining up, so we’re doing more investigation on them,” Howard said.

On Monday, Deputy Sarah Fraley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses observed a small Chihuahua being thrown from the passenger side window of a pickup truck on State Route 41 near State Route 202 around 10:24 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle involved is described as “an older gray truck with a camper top.” The truck was possibly a Dodge Dakota or Chevrolet S-10.

The pair of witnesses stopped and picked up the dog, took it to their house, and called Miami County 911. The animal was transported to Troy Animal Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has information about the vehicle or persons involved is asked to contact either Deputy Fraley or Deputy Force at the sheriff’s office, or call Miami County 911’s non-emergency number at 440-9911.

