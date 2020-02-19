Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SHREDDED PORK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded pork sandwiches, chips and a pickle at 4 p.m. The cost is $4.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for February is “Discovering Ohio Wildlife.”

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; strength class and line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• LECTURE SERIES: Col. Frank Alfter, USAF (Ret.) will give a lecture at 7 p.m. at WACO Air Museum entitled “The Anatomy of a Shoot Down.” All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 9. The committee would like to have some new members, especially from the class of 1970. The classes to be honored include 1945, 1960, 1970, 1980 1995, and 2020. If you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• BLACK HISTORY: “From Struggle Comes Strength” will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join John Piatt and Larry Hamilton for a presentation following African slaves and their struggle against overwhelming odds to secure their freedom. The talk will cover the 16th though 20th centuries and focus on Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrap booking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DINNER: The Miami County Democratic Party will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy, to celebrate World Day of Social Justice. The menu will include meatballs, pasta, chili, tossed salad, fresh bread, dessert and beverage for $10. Carry-outs will be available. For more information, call Russ Wheeler, chair, at 216-9280.

• DORITO SALAD: Enjoy Dorito salad and a dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. The cost is $5.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have blood pressure checks and an iPhone class at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in with a program by the Miami County Transit.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• GET CREATIVE: Join staff for Creativity, Play & Technology, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series, this winter at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Through play and imagination, participants will learn how to make a stop motion video. For children in grades first through fifth. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• DUCKS IN A ROW: Three out of four women who reach 70 years old will reach 90. Are you ready for longevity? Where and how do you get your income? Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to answer these questions and more about retirement. Susan Swinehart, a local registered representative investment advisor, and an attorney will help you understand what you are doing financially, why your money is where it is, and what you should do with your money at different stages of life. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Friday

• YOUNG MASTERS: The Young Masters exhibit will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Elementary School and The Overfield School. The exhibit will continue through March 29.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will offer a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners will include fish, green beans, applesauce and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

• SOUP: Enjoy a variety of soups along with a salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER : The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Once the leaves fall, trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you! Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling ((37) 667-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• LASAGNA DINNER: A lasagna dinner and bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, Conover. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and will include lasagna, salad, garlic toast, dessert and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. with 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer barbecue ribs beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy, will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. First UCC’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team has hardback and paperback books including fiction, non-fiction, cooking and children’s books. Hardback books are $1 each or three for $2.50. Paperback are 50 cents each or three for a $1. Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a dollar-a-bag going out of business sale. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon Adams at 606-0919.

• MUSIC BINGO: Come for supper and stay for music bingo. Order from the menu for reasonable prices from 6:30-8 p.m. Play music bingo at 7 p.m. The fun starts at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: The Musician’s Club of Troy honors recital will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Members of the Musician’s Club of Troy will honor outstanding local music students. Roberts will play old time, classical and popular tunes on the hammered dulcimer with friends joining in.

• WILD ART: Please join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers to paint a portrait of “Our Nest” of two bluebirds and their nestlings on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas from 1-4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13-adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 22 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron with an overview of 2019 at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• MEATLESS MONDAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking cla rom 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection! There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for family movie night at the library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some popcorn. “Toy Story 4” is rated G and runs for 100 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading “H is for Hawk,” by Helen Macdonald. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more.

• BRATWURST: Choose a bratwurst or a polish sausage, both served with french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving starts at 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts and Friends will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Breth blends sounds from folk, alternative, pop, and soul. Free.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; Lunch and Learn with a program about the Flood of 1913 by the Troy Historical Society; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m., and will be a tournament with prizes, at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PARENT SESSION: Parents of elementary/junior high age can come to the J. R. Clarke Public Library for a session on books, materials, DVD’s, etc. that the library has available to help your child in school. Sessions will be offered at 12:30 or 6:30 p.m. Come look and ask questions. The meeting will take place in the J.R. Clarke Alcove on the upper floor. Light refreshments will be served.

