Traffic stop leads to drugs bust on I-75

SIDNEY — Sixty grams of marijuana and 1,000 MDMA pills, also known as “molly,” valued at $16,360 were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Sidney on Friday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Sheldon A. Goodrum, with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the drugs were discovered at 10:49 a.m. after troopers pulled over a 2015 Jeep Cherokee for speeding at mile marker 93 on I-75 south on Friday, Feb. 14.

Goodrum said the driver and his passenger were asked to exit the vehicle after the responding trooper smelled marijuana coming from the Jeep. During the probable cause search of the vehicle, a bag of marijuana was found in the front next to the passenger seat. The MDMA was discovered in a grocery bag on the back seat.

The two Louisville men, driver Timothy W. Massey, 27, and passenger Kordell L. Travis, 26, were taken into custody, along with the vehicle, and were transported to OSP’s Piqua post for further investigation.

After questioning Massey and Travis were taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Massey and Travis both are charged with the possession of drugs — schedule I or II, a first-degree felony, and the possession criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. They are both being held at the jail, each on a $22,591 cash only bond.

