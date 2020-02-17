Food pantry to hold ‘Prom with Purpose’ raffle

TROY — In order to raise funds to go toward a new loading van, First Place Food Pantry in Troy is holding a raffle called “Prom with Purpose.”

At of cost of $10 per entry, students from local high schools can enter to win use of a luxury limo van for themselves and nine friends on prom night 2020. This will include snacks and a driver, available from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The raffle is open to students from all Miami County high schools, along with any other school having a prom celebration within 30 miles of Troy, including Lehman. To enter, mail a donation (along with a note and name) to 721 Lincoln Ave., Troy, email Buse at fpfoodpantry@gmail.com, or visit www.aplos.com/aws/events/prom_with_purpose.

Runners up will also be drawn for the opportunity to win the following prizes:

• $250 gift card for prom night dinner for winner and friends, donated by friends of the food pantry.

• Prom hairstyling by Sweeny Todd Salon, in downtown Troy.

• Prom manicures (3) by Polished Salon, in Troy.

• Five corsage and boutonniere sets by Trojan Florist.

• Five corsage and boutonniere sets by Trojan Florist, donated by Miami Valley Hearing and Balance.

• One corsage and boutonniere set from Furst Florist.

• Tux rental from Barclay’s of Piqua.

The owners of the limo, Greg and Deb Taylor, of Troy, donated use of the van to assist in FPFP’s fundraising efforts.

According to Sharon Buse, head of outreach and marketing for FPFP, the food pantry currently utilizes an early-2000s Ford Ecoline E350 van, which was donated to the pantry several years ago, to pick up donated food daily from corporate sponsors, including Walmart, Kroger and Panera Bread. It’s also utilized to share overages or short-dated items with other “feeding” organizations in Miami County.

“The van has over 200,000 miles on it and is not outfitted in the most efficient manner for these tasks,” Buse said. “It also doesn’t have any refrigeration, which limits the amount and types of donations we can accept. Also, due to the age of the vehicle, maintenance costs are becoming prohibitive.”

According to Buse, within the last year, board members at FPFP have been considering that the pantry would soon need an upgraded van. Along with an aging vehicle, Buse noted many of the pantry’s volunteers are older, and the current van is not set up to allow easy loading and unloading of donations.

The van is also often used to share overages or short-dated items with other “feeding” organizations throughout the county, and Buse noted the pantry could provide even more help county-wide with a new, upgraded vehicle.”

“The Food Security Council has been realizing a lot of people that are senior citizens on fixed incomes out in Casstown and a few other (more rural) places throughout the county,” Buse said. “So, if we could get out there even one day a week and bring help a little closer, it would make a difference. This new vehicle could help us do that.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.