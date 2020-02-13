Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Complainant reported an unlocked vehicle parked on the 700 block of Park Avenue was gone through overnight between Feb. 9-10.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Piqua High School wanted to report an issue involving a student having drugs on school property at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 10. A male juvenile was cited for possession of marijuana.

TRESPASSING: A female subject had been warned several times in reference to being trespassed from a business on the 300 block of North Main Street. She went into the business at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 to argue about being trespassed. She was located in the area and arrested. She was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Kathleen L. Grimm, 70, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

Police responded to a call referencing the Piqua Public Library wanting a male subject trespassed from the property at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Male was located and warned for trespassing.

Complainant advised she needed to go to the hospital due to her back and foot being broken at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 600 block of Spring Street. Medics advised they had already transported her to the hospital once today for the same complaint, and the hospital discharged her. Complainant was lying on her neighbor’s porch and refused to talk or move. The neighbor wanted her charged with trespassing, and she was placed into custody and transported to the hospital by the medics. Once cleared at the hospital, she was incarcerated on a trespassing charge. Crystal L. Hutton, 37, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury traffic crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of North Main and East High streets.

An officer was dispatched to a traffic crash with no injuries at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 10 on the 400 block of Staunton Street. Male backed into his coworker’s car. Subject declined a traffic investigation. A traffic crash waiver was completed.

THEFT: Subject stated that her license plate was stolen from her vehicle sometime between Feb. 9-10 at the Bent Tree Apartments on the 1200 block of Garbry Road.

WARRANT: Brandon M. Sano, 36, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Feb. 11 on charges of first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of someone attempting to pry open a door at Vernes Auto Sales on Spring Street sometime between Feb. 10-11.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Police were dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to multiple animals being left inside a residence for several days without being cared for at 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 600 block of Spring Street.

DRUG OFFENSE: Squad was dispatched to a residence on a possible overdose at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A female subject admitted to using drugs and was found in possession of drugs. The female was charged.