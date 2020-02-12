Hosta College set for March 20-21

PIQUA — Hosta College, a gardening symposium, will be offered March 20-21 in Piqua

The weekend includes a Friday plant auction, door prizes, raffles, a bookstore that sells up-to-date books and an assortment of garden tools, lots of plant and hardscape vendors. Saturday will bring classes that you select.

Registration closes Feb. 29.

Class offerings will be offered for daylilies, alpines, conifers, Japanese maples, cutting gardens, perennial shade companions, wildlife, bulbs, toparies, and more.

There are also several “make and take” hands-on classes offered for garden art, stepping stones, tufas, and other crafts, where you take home a completed project at the end of the day. Lunch is provided on-site and an optional banquet, with a speaker, is held Saturday evening in the same facility.

Once again, Hosta College for Kids also will be offered. Consider bringing your child or grandchild, age 9-15, to participate in classes designed for that age group. The American Hosta Society has made a donation to help defray the tuition cost for students who enroll. Students must be accompanied by a registered Hosta College participant.

For more information, visit the Great Lakes Region Hosta Society website at www.ihostogio.org/glhc/ or wnyhosta.com. If you are a member of the WNYHS, then you are automatically enrolled as a member of the GLRHS for discounted tuition rates.