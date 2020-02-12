Child struck by vehicle in Piqua

PIQUA — CareFlight was called to transport a child that was reported to have been struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

Piqua police, and medics were called to the 800 block of South Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Initial reports from Piqua police indicate that a 12 year old girl “darted out from car in front of oncoming truck.” She was reported to be unconscious following the crash but had regained consciousness when medical crews arrived. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The victim was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics where CareFlight met them to transport her to a Dayton hospital for treatment.

Piqua police investigate a Wednesday morning crash involving a child pedestrian and a pickup truck in the 800 block of South Street. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021220mju_crash_southstreet-1.jpg Piqua police investigate a Wednesday morning crash involving a child pedestrian and a pickup truck in the 800 block of South Street.