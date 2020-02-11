Milton P.D. officer arraigned on rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton police officer was arraigned on three counts of first-degree felony rape in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Kevin Wright, 32, of West Milton, entered a not guilty plea to three counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13. Wright was represented by attorney Jay Lopez. Lopez requested an own recognizance bond. Lopez noted Wright has been a life-long resident of Miami County and served in the U.S. Navy. Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell requested a substantial cash bond.

The alleged incident occurred from Aug. 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019 and Dec. 8, 2019. The victim is 12 years old.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall set bond at $200,000 cash or surety. If released, Wright is to have no contact with the victim in any manner, leave the state of Ohio, change his address without notification, abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. and report to pre-trial services weekly by phone.

A pre-trial conference was set for Feb. 25.

Wright was also a police officer in Covington prior to being employed at West Milton. A records request for his personnel file at the West Milton Police Department is pending.

Kevin Wright, right, of West Milton, stands with his attorney Jay Lopez during his arraignment hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_021120mju_mcso_kevinwright.jpg Kevin Wright, right, of West Milton, stands with his attorney Jay Lopez during his arraignment hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Judge sets Kevin Wright’s bond for $200,000

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.