Milton P.D. officer arraigned on rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton police officer was arraigned on three counts of first-degree felony rape in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.
Kevin Wright, 32, of West Milton, entered a not guilty plea to three counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13. Wright was represented by attorney Jay Lopez. Lopez requested an own recognizance bond. Lopez noted Wright has been a life-long resident of Miami County and served in the U.S. Navy. Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell requested a substantial cash bond.
The alleged incident occurred from Aug. 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019 and Dec. 8, 2019. The victim is 12 years old.
Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall set bond at $200,000 cash or surety. If released, Wright is to have no contact with the victim in any manner, leave the state of Ohio, change his address without notification, abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. and report to pre-trial services weekly by phone.
A pre-trial conference was set for Feb. 25.
Wright was also a police officer in Covington prior to being employed at West Milton. A records request for his personnel file at the West Milton Police Department is pending.
Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com
© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.