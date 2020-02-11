Area briefs

Exhibit continues

Don’t miss your opportunity to see Lakes, Flowers, Family: Works by Vincent Saulnier and Scott Thayer at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The exhibit featuring paintings by Vincent Saulnier and pottery by Scott Thayer will be on display through Feb. 16 and is free and open to the public at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Book reading set

COVINGTON — In celebration of Black History Month, J.R. Clarke Library will be sponsoring a Tween Book Club reading of “The Stars Beneath Our Feet,” by David Barclay Moore.

Director Cherie Roeth will lead the book readings and discussions. Ages for the book club are 10-15 and each group will meet twice.

This book celebrates community, diverse cultures and creativity. The Friday group will meet from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14 and again on Feb. 28. The Saturday group will meet from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15 and again on Feb. 29.

Sign-up are mandatory so that books can be ordered for each child. The price is $5. Contact the library at 473-2226 by Wednesday, Feb. 12 so that books can be ordered.

Quilt pattern floral gardens discussed

TIPP CITY — On Feb. 4, the Tipp City Garden Club met for the first meeting of the year. Club members were joined by Bradford Garden Club representatives and several guests who have interest in becoming members.

Guest speaker Dave Pinkerton, a Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer, presented his vision to create a quilt pattern floral garden in the spring of 2021. His idea is modeled after the well-known quilt blocks grown in northern Indiana along the Heritage Trail.

Pinkerton spoke about his endeavors in design, possible sites, and securing sponsors in the Troy community. He encouraged club members to also consider designing and planting a quilt floral garden in 2021. His vision extends to the creation of many quilt gardens that will attract tourists to Miami County.

A business meeting followed with a review of the upcoming programs planned for 2020. Club members adjourned to lunch at Bob Evans.

The next meeting will take place at the Tipp City Government Center’s conference room on Tuesday, March 5, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Amanda Bennett, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, OSU Extension Office, with a presentation on “Bees.”

Museum has new hours

TIPP CITY — New hours for the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum are now Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Volunteers are trying this so see if it allows access for more people. All other information will remain the same. To make an appointment or ask questions call Susie at 698-6798, Bob at 875-0550 or Jo at 667-6762 or email info@tippecanoehistoricalsociety.org.