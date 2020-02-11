Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A glass block window was damaged on the south side of the Mote Park Community Center building sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7 on the 600 block of Gordon Street. No suspects at this time.

A subject reported damage done to her vehicle sometime overnight between Feb. 9-10 on the 500 block of New Street.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft of hand tools from a truck bed near the CSX tracks at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 near the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No suspects at this time.

Caller advised that a lockbox containing medication was stolen from a residence sometime between 3-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Unlocked vehicles were gone through sometime overnight between Feb. 6-7 on the 1600 block of Echo Lake Drive. Several items were reported to be missing.

Vehicle was stolen overnight by an unknown subject between Feb. 7-8 on the 400 block of South Downing Street. This vehicle was later recovered at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 4800 block of West U.S. Route 36.

Caller advised two cell phones were stolen from a residence at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the 700 block of Young Street. Possible suspect information was given.

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched to Liberty Tax Service for a report of trespassing at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 500 block of North Main Street. The subject was located and charged. Kathleen L. Grimm, 70, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident. Grimm was charged again with trespassing after a report of a disturbance at Hallmark at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 on the 400 block of North Main Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a minor traffic accident at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the area of Covington Avenue and College Street. Both parties agreed to a traffic crash waiver.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at approximately 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the area of Park Avenue and North Sunset Drive. A female subject was issued a traffic citation for a red light violation.

TRAFFIC STOP AND WEAPONS CHARGES: A vehicle was pulled over for driving with its head lights off at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Aerovent Drive and East Greene Street. While speaking with the driver, an odor of burnt marijuana was observed. While searching the vehicle, suspected marijuana, alcohol, and firearms were located. Two males were arrested and charged. Two juveniles were charged with unruly and turned over to their parents. Dawson E. Everspaugh, 21, of Hamilton, was charged with fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, and first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with this incident. Donald L. Barker, 23, of Hamilton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a child abuse complaint made at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. The location was redacted. Dustin C. Schaffer, 24, was charged with child endangering.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male and female walking in the area arguing at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 on the 100 block of West North Street. Subjects were located that matched the description given. Male gave false information on who he was, but he was known by the officer to have a warrant. The male’s identity was confirmed, and he was arrested and charged. Daniel T. Orndorff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and is facing additional charges of misdemeanor theft and fifth-degree felony drug possession.