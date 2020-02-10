Troy aggregation agreement to start in April

TROY — In 2011, Troy voters approved an electric aggregation op-out program whereby all Troy residents could enjoy significant electric supply savings on their utility bill. All residents have the option of electing not to be in the program but, by default, would be included if they do nothing.

The current agreement with FirstEnergy Solutions (soon to be Energy Harbor) will expire on the April 2020 billing cycle and the new agreement will extend the aggregation program. This is the third opt-out electric supply agreement facilitated by the City of Troy over the last seven years. Each has benefited local residents and small commercial business that have participated in this program. Aggregated savings over the span of the first two contracts has exceeded $5 million, with eligible residents saving an average of approximately $65 annually and eligible small businesses an average of $147 per year compared to Dayton Power & Light’s current rates.

The City serves as a government aggregator with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Ohio’s laws allow for communities to form aggregated buying groups on behalf of their citizens. That means that Troy may choose an outside supplier for all of its residents, in order to negotiate lower utility prices. Again, residents and businesses may choose to opt out of being part of the group.

Customers will not see a change in service from Dayton Power & Light. As the local utility, Dayton Power & Light will continue to be responsible for power delivery and will handle any service problems or power outages. Customers will still receive a single bill per month from Dayton Power & Light. However, the bill will be reduced and include charges from FirstEnergy Solutions for generation supply instead of Dayton Power & Light.

Eligible residents and businesses will soon receive a letter from FirstEnergy Solutions offering them the opportunity to opt-out of the aggregation program within 21 days. Customers who do not respond will be automatically included in the program. On a quarterly basis, FirstEnergy Solutions will review all accounts and send opt-out letters to new residents and business that qualify for the program.

For customer service questions or inquiries, contact FirstEnergy Solutions at (866) 636-3749. For specific questions about Troy’s aggregation plan, contact Thomas Funderburg, Assistant Director of Public Service and Safety for the City of Troy at (937) 339-7639. For general information about Ohio’s aggregation rules, call the PUCO consumer call center at (800) 686-7826. For more information about Schneider Electric’s procurement expertise, visit www.schneider-electric.com/us.