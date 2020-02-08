One dead in Piqua shooting

PIQUA — One person is confirmed dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Piqua.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said officers were sent to an address on Fairfax Avenue in the Candlewood subdivision, around 1:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

Grove said, “Officers arrived to find a male deceased inside, suffering from a gunshot wound.”

“There were other subjects in the residence, including the person who shot the deceased victim,” said Grove. “Everyone is being cooperative and at this time we are interviewing and trying to determine exactly what transpired here.”

No further information is available as Piqua police continue to investigate the shooting.

Piqua police investigate a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Fairfax Ave. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_020820mju_ppd_shooting_fairfax1-1.jpg Piqua police investigate a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Fairfax Ave.