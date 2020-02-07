Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Two students were involved in an altercation at the Piqua High School at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

THEFT: Caller advised he had several tools stolen from his vehicle on the 600 block of North Main Street sometime over the past three weeks between Jan. 20 and Feb. 3.

An officer responded to the report of a theft of packages that had been delivered at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 600 block of Wood Street.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s two bicycles stolen from his front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Street sometime between Feb. 5-6.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller advised two of his vehicles were spray-painted over the weekend between Feb. 1-2 on the 600 block of Miami Street.

Semi-trailer was spray-painted sometime overnight between Feb. 2-3 on the 400 block of Wood Street. Owner was able to get the paint off. No known suspects.

A door was damaged to a vacant residence on the 900 block of West Statler Road sometime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 3. No property was reported missing at this time.

FRAUD: Complainant, employee with local business, reported a fraudulent check had been written against their business account and cashed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at P&R Specialty, Inc. on High Street. Case is pending

ASSIST CITIZEN: There was an anonymous report of several juvenile boys in the area shooting a BB gun at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the area of Staunton and First streets. Area was checked, and an officer spoke with a group of juveniles walking in the area, who denied shooting BB guns. Juveniles were advised it was illegal to shoot BB guns in town, so if they saw anyone doing it, they should tell them to stop.

Complainant reported her order was made incorrectly at Taco Bell on Covington Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 3. When she called to complain about the mistakes, an employee was rude to her. She wanted assistance in returning her food. Officer advised the complainant to make contact with a manager. She was advised her request was an improper use of emergency services.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Subject was observed stumbling in the roadway at 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the area of North Sunset Drive and Jean Street. The subject was found to be intoxicated and was cited for disorderly conduct. The subject was given a ride to his residence by an officer. Anthony R. Deubner, 68, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject at Bushnell’s Collision causing a problem at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 700 block of Staunton Street. The male was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the business.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a male subject lurking around parked vehicles in the alley at 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 4 on the 900 block of Caldwell Street. Male had two empty backpacks with him and told the complainant he was “out for a morning run.” Email sent to officers for extra checks.

There was a report of two males attempting to get into a boarded up residence at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. Residence was checked and was secure. No males located in the area.

OVERDOSE: A male was found passed out in a motor vehicle after an accidental overdose at 9:35 a.m. on Feb. 4 on the 400 block of First Street.

WARRANT: Police transported a male subject with a warrant from the Tri-County Jail to the Miami County Jail without incident on Feb. 4. Kenneth L. Hudson, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Officer observed a subject with a warrant getting property out of a vehicle at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 on the 700 block of Young Street. Subject took off running and ran into a residence. Male was located inside the residence hiding under a bed. Male was taken into custody on warrants and for obstructing official business. Subject was incarcerated. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony drug possession and charged with first-degree misdemeanor obstruction official business.

Anthony W. Pellman, 48, of Sidney, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 5.

David L. Sloat, 44, of Springfield, was picked up on charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order on Feb. 5.

Chad A. Johnson46, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fourth-degree felony forgery on Feb. 6 on the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

DRUG OFFENSE: Police were dispatched to a welfare check at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue in reference to a male subject wandering around the complex and sleeping next to a tree at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 6. The male was located and found in his possession were illegal narcotics. The male was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail. Stephen M. Amick, 36, of Covington, was charged with second-degree felony tampering with drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances in connection with this incident.