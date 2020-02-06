Area briefs

Tea at the Tavern set

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum will once again present “Tea at the Tavern,” in partnership with McGuffey Herb & Spice Co., with support from the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen.

Experience 19th-century elegance as you sip historically inspired teas and sample sandwiches and pastries from Bakehouse Bread Co. Period music will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of Troy’s oldest structure. Tea will be served at two seatings on Saturday March 14 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased through Eventbrite (search for “Overfield,” subject to fee), or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Please specify the number of guests in your party and with whom you would like to be seated.

Salazar to speak

PIQUA — Heather Salazar, CEO and president of the Pink Ribbon Ladies will be the featured speaker for the Feb. 12 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which begins at 11 a.m., is free and open to the public and is followed by a noon luncheon, which is $7 per person.

Salazar, founder of the Pink Ribbon Ladies will share their mission to bring direct services to women with cancer.

“Our organization was founded by survivors of breast and gynecological cancers,” Salazar said. “We don’t want to just talk about cancer, we want to take on cancer,” she continued. “We are here to make the burden lighter, strive to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast and gynecological cancers bring to individuals and families. We provide free direct services of healthy meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment and peer support to our clients to ensure that no one travels this road alone,” she said.

“We are extremely excited to have Heather here to share the story of the Pink Ribbon Ladies,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “She will talk about the inception of the group and how it has grown and made a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Feb. 10. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings by a UVMC nurse. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

LEGO club forming

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library Children’s Department is offering a new LEGO Club program for children in kindergarten through the sixth grade. Parents may sign-up their children for LEGO Club beginning on Monday, Feb. 10.

The first LEGO Club will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Children’s Department program room. The program will meet again on the fourth Thursdays of March and April, March 26 and April 23 from 6-7 p.m. Fliers with more information will soon be available in the Children’s Department. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited, parents are encouraged to stay and participate.

Call the Piqua Library at 773-6753, Ext. 210, for more information.

Financial report available

WEST MILTON — The annual financial report for 2019 for Milton-Union Public Library is available in the office of the fiscal officer.