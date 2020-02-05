Charger Athletics reverse raffle event set

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletics Department and the Edison Foundation are partnering to host the eleventh annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Just as internship and co-op experiences enhance academic programs at Edison State, intercollegiate athletics allow students to test and form life-long values and habits that build character and shape identity.

Edison State’s student-athletes are well prepared for both the academic and competitive challenges. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“Each ticket sold helps to support our teams,” said Nate Cole, Director of Athletics at Edison State. “It is because of this event that our student-athletes can focus on performing well academically and athletically and not on financial pressure typically associated with going to college.”

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Most recently, 27 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30-grade point average in the fall semester.

With baseball and softball seasons beginning in the Spring, the Fall and Winter teams have set the tone by making post-season appearances and upholding winning records.

“Maintaining an excellent GPA while also performing well as an athlete is no easy task,” added Cole. “These accomplishments require dedication and focus on and off the court, and they have proved they have what it takes to succeed.”

Investment in Edison State’s student-athletes through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allows them to compete at the highest level in the NJCAA while supporting every player, every coach, and every sport.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction as well as additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, beverages, first-round NCAA basketball games on the big screen, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. Alcoholic drinks will be available at an additional cost.

“This is the perfect event for Charger supporters to come out and enjoy themselves,” added Cole. “Plus, each ticket purchased provides a chance to win $10,000.”

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the OCCAC and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

Initially established to support post-season tournament play, the fundraiser has also helped support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities such as the gymnasium, and the baseball and softball fields.

Over the last seven years, a total of $122,690.27 has been allocated to the athletics department in the following areas: $69,199 to facilities, including the gymnasium, baseball field, and softball field; $10,305.92 to practice and game equipment; $17,374.90 to team uniforms; and $25,810.45 to post-season tournament travel and play.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger or contact Nate Cole at (937) 381-1555 or ncole@edisonohio.edu.