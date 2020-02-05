Meet the Candidate night participants announced

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Troy Junior High School gymnasium.

The forum will feature candidates and issues facing the voters in Troy in the Primary Election. These participants include Troy Schools Superintendent Chris Piper to present the Troy City Schools Bond Issue; 8th District Congressional Republican Candidates Congressman Warren Davidson and Edward Meer; Democratic Candidates Dr. Vanessa Enoch and Matt Guyette; 2nd District Court of Appeals Judge Candidates Chris Epley and Jeff Rezabek; candidates for Miami County Commissioner taking office Jan. 2, 2021, Joseph Gibson and Gregory Simmons; and taking office Jan. 3, 2021, W. McGregor Dixon, Wade Westfall and Mark Williams; and candidates for Miami County Sheriff David Duchak and Paul Reece.

While this is an informational forum and not a debate, written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel to include Matt Bayman, Scott Hornberger, and Terry Lafferty.

Tom Dunn, LT ’96, will be the moderator. Brian Green, LT ‘05 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

The event is to be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and on WTJN 107.1 FM. It will also be videotaped for playback Troy Community Television On Demand.

This is the 30th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations. For more information about Leadership Troy, go to http://www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy