Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

FRAUD: An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint at East of Chicago Pizza in reference to a delivery driver receiving a counterfeit $100 bill at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 31.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a private property accident where the suspect vehicle left the scene at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at McDonald’s on Covington Avenue. The driver and vehicle were located, and the driver was cited for no operator license and leaving the scene of a private property accident.

THEFT: Tyler L. Murphy, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a cell phone reported stolen at Kroger on Jan. 31. Travis J. Williams, Jr., 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity in connection with this incident.

Adult female customer came into the store and concealed snacks and a sandwich and left without paying for the items at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the Marathon gas station on Water Street. Tara D. Williams, 47, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped for a stop sign violation at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the area of North Downing and West North streets. The driver was arrested for OVI. Jesse J. Valentine, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

An officer stopped a vehicle for not using a turn signal while making a turn, and the male driver stated he had marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Andover Avenue. Driver was cited.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at 1 More, a local bar, in reference to the complainant’s vehicle getting damaged while parked in the back parking lot at 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 1 on Wood Street.

TRESPASSING: Police were dispatched to a disturbance in reference to a group of individuals verbally arguing in the street at 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive. Many of the individuals involved were gone prior to officer arrival, however it was concluded that one of the individuals who had left had trespassed on another’s property, which caused the verbal disturbance. The individual was later located and charged with criminal trespassing. Brittney N. Beam, 22, of Troy, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject trespassing in a vacant residence at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 400 block of South Downing Street. Upon arrival, the male was located in the residence, and he was found to be trespassing. Male was arrested and charged for trespassing. Philip T. Howard, 36, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A person was found attempting to open car doors at Walmart at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. The suspect was cited. Anthony T. Barrett, 27, of Dayton, was charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: There was a warrant arrest made at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 300 block of Spring Street. The suspect fled on foot and was captured after a short foot pursuit. The male was arrested and incarcerated. Joseph R. Young, 31, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony failure to appear, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.