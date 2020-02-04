Jitterbuging, Roaring ’20s style

John and Katie Voisinet of Piqua, and their guests, dance the Jitterbug during a Roaring ’20s Dance at the Orrmont Round Barn. DWPS dance instructors The dance was the first fundraiser of the season for the 2020 Dancing With the Piqua Stars which will be held on April 18.

