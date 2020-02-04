Piqua Fire Department honors Nicholas Schmitz with Firefighter of the Year award

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department has presented Nicholas Schmitz with the 2019 Firefighter of the Year award, stating he is a good person who is self-motivated and exemplifies professionalism and integrity. He has worked to obtain equipment grants for the department and assisted in advancing fire safety inspections. Schmitz goes above and beyond assisting other firefighters and volunteers for extra projects. He has a great attitude and is always willing to assist the citizens.

Each year the Piqua Fire Department awards one firefighter as Firefighter of the Year based on five criteria: leadership; professionalism; work attitude; cooperation with peers, supervisors, and the public; and job performance. Each member is asked to vote for the firefighter they feel best exemplifies the qualities needed to represent the department.

Schmitz joined the department in 2017 and has a passion for fire services. The department views him as an asset who is very dedicated, hardworking, easy to get along with and an exceptional leader.

Piqua Fire Department Chief Brent Pohlschneider presents Nicholas Schmitz with Firefighter of the Year award. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_CMYK-chief-with-Schmidtz-Firefighter-of-the-year-2019.jpg Piqua Fire Department Chief Brent Pohlschneider presents Nicholas Schmitz with Firefighter of the Year award. Provided photo