Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the area of Gordon and Young streets. Both parties wanted to sign a waiver and take care of damages without a police report. One vehicle was a semi and was not on a state route. That driver was issued citation for the violation.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the area of North Main Street and East North Street. A female was issued a traffic citation for improper starting.

School transportation bus struck an unoccupied parked vehicle at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 400 block of West Greene Street. Citation issued.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

An adult female struck a parked car at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 800 block of West Water Street. A driver was cited for failure to control.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant advised a suspicious male subject walked up on her porch, and when he saw someone was home, he took off running at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 600 block of Wood Street. Complainant requested extras checks in the area when possible.

A complainant advised a male was forcing a female into a vehicle and the vehicle, a dark colored SUV, had left the area traveling north on North Main Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 30. There was an additional report from a caller who advised she and her friend witnessed a male dragging a female towards a vehicle and the vehicle left the area at around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the area of North Main and West High streets. According to the Piqua Police Department, witnesses reported following the suspect vehicle and eventually making contact with the female, who said she was okay and she knew the male subject. The female left on her own with the male. Police responded, and the vehicle was unable to be located.

An officer responded to the report of a counterfeit bill being passed at Dominos at 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 30.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation and the driver was found to be under an OVI suspension at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 1100 block of Park Avenue. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and speeding, and the registered owner was warned for wrongful entrustment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Caller advised a vehicle with several occupants were being loud and throwing items on the ground at 1 a.m. on Jan. 30 on the 1600 block of West Grant Street. Alcoholic beverages and marijuana were seized during a vehicle search. Two occupants were charged. A male juvenile received juvenile-related charges, and Austin B. Joyal, 18, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers responded on the report of a disturbance at the Piqua Village Apartments at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a subject who turned their power back on after the city turned it off at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 on the 400 block of Brook Street. Power company did not want charges and just wanted the incident documented.

DOMESTIC: A male subject reportedly assaulted two known victims at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Gordon Street. Kent S. Hughes, 35, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident.

CHILD ABUSE: There was a report made on Jan. 30 in regard to an allegation of inappropriate conduct within a home between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 30, 2020. The location was redacted.

BURGLARY: Breaking and entering was reported at a residence on the 400 block of First Street occurring sometime between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. Jan. 30. Unlocked garage was entered, and tools were taken overnight from inside the garage and a vehicle parked in the garage. Unknown suspects at this time.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: On Jan. 30, complainant advised that his truck was spray-painted sometime within the past week on the 600 block of South Downing Street. No suspects at this time.

AGENCY ASSIST: The fire department responded to a gas leak at USI Cable on Fox Drive at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

SCHOOL SWEEP: A K-9 sweep was conducted at the Piqua High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. A vehicle was searched after a positive alert from a police K-9.

SEX OFFENSE: Female student made an allegation of sexual misconduct on Jan. 31. Location was redacted.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s cell phone getting stolen while at work at Kroger on Jan. 31 sometime between 4:40-7:40 p.m. The case is currently pending further investigation.