Tritt to performa at Hobart Arena

TROY — On Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m., Travis Tritt will be live in concert at the Hobart Arena in Troy.

Fans will enjoy a powerful performance from the Grammy award winner, with a special guest performance by his daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt. The show is presented by New Covenant Productions.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Hobart Arena box office. 225 Adams St., online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available at prices of $35, $45, $55 and $65.

Nearly 30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows.

Two years after his debut, Travis’ sophomore album “It’s All About to Change” was released. The album shipped three million copies and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts. Along with his first album, this release became triple-platinum certified by the RIAA.