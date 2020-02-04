Foundation awards grants

TROY — Three grants totaling $43,881 were awarded during the January grant cycle to organizations providing health care in Miami County from the Stouder Memorial Foundation.

A grant in the amount of $10,000 will support New Creation Counseling Center to provide outpatient counseling and psychiatry treatment for children and adolescents. In the past several years, New Creation has made an intentional effort to increase the services available to children and adolescents by expanding services at four area Miami County schools as well as hiring two additional counselors.

The Miami County Dental Clinic will receive assistance from the OSU College of Dentistry student interns as a result of a grant in the amount of $32,864. During the students’ fourth and final year of dental education, they serve as interns in two-week rotations at the Miami County Dental Clinic and Traveling Smiles, Miami County’s portable dentistry program.

A new audiometer at Troy City Schools was funded in the amount of $1,017.03 and will serve the High School and Junior High for use in hearing tests of all ninth grade, eleventh grade students and other identified students.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2020 by the board of trustees quarterly in January, April, July and October with the next deadline being April 1, 2020. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stouder-memorial-foundation. For more information, call (937) 339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation (Stouder) is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board that oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back office support.