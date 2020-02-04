Area briefs

YWCA offers Tablet 101 class

PIQUA — Brad Reed will offer a Tablet 101 class from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for those interested in learning more about tablets and iPads.

“Many people who have these electronic devices or got them as gifts are confused and unsure about what it does and how to use it,” Reed said. “I hope to lessen that stress and help everyone maximize their use of this wonderful tool.”

Class participants are encouraged to bring their own tablet or iPad to class and spend time learning how to use it and actually practice with their own device.

Membership is not required for this hands-on class. Class fee is $8. For more information on the class or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Make a Valentine

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Public Library are working together to offer a class on making Valentines from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Tipp City Public Library’s Teen Den. Join Carla and Lisa at the library and make Valentine’s to share with Project Believe and the residents at Liberty Commons. All supplies are provided.

All ages are welcome to attend. There is no charge for the class, but registration is required. To register, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

Niswonger FFA member of month

CASSTOWN — The February 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jillian Niswonger. She is the daughter of Felicia Niswonger and Shane Niswonger. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Niswonger attended the State Greenhand Conference, competed at the county and district Rural Soils and county Parliamentary Procedures Career Development events, and assisted with the FFA’s Princess For A Day to benefit the March of Dimes. She is the chair of the Agricultural Literacy Program of Activity Committee and helped at the Fall Fest consumer education activity. She and her partner placed second in the chapter’s chili cook-off competition. Additionally, she is a member of the meats judging team.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.