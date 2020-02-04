Area briefs

Contemplative Prayer Group set

TROY — St. John’s UCC will be holding its Contemplative Prayer Group at The Gathering Place, 126 S. Walnut St., Troy, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m. The facilitators are Allison DeHart & Annette Cargill.

They meet twice a month and practice a contemplative prayer process called Centering Prayer. Our prayer time is followed by a Circle of Trust based on the work of Quaker author and teacher Parker J. Palmer. In his book, “A Hidden Wholeness,” Parker writes “the singular intent of a circle of trust: [is] to make it safe for the soul to show up and offer us its guidance.” Each time they gather, the group will explore a different poem or short reading, so you are welcome to come once, once in awhile, or every time. All are invited to join. Donations to support The Gathering Place will be accepted but are not required.

Spring break camp set

TROY — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will offer a “Blast Off into Spring Break” camp for students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are not enrolled in Girl Scouts at The Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy.

The dates will be April 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 10 from 9 am. to noon. Participants should bring a sack lunch each day.

Registration is due by March 27 and the cost is $25 per student. Financial aid assistance is available for those in need.

To register, visit gswo.org/getstarted or call (888) 350-5090.

For more information, contact Mikki Kennedy at (429) 225-3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.

Valentine fun set for pre-schoolers

PIQUA — Students from the Upper Valley Career Center Early Childhood Education and Care Program and their instructor will bring a fun “Valentine” celebration for children ages 3 years to kindergarten from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

The little ones will hear special “heart” stories, enjoy singing, take home holiday crafts and enjoy some seasonal treats.

Class fee is $5 for this holiday class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

Kindergarten registration announced

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools announced its kindergarten registration is set to get under way for the 2020-2021 school year. Students must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1, 2020.

Online registration starts Feb. 13. Parents/guardians need first to register their child online by going to the district’s home webpage at www.tippcityschools.com. Click on “Our District” tab and then click student registration.

Once the form is completed, parents/guardians will be prompted to schedule an appointment for Feb. 2-27 at Nevin Coppock Elementary School.

Please bring to the scheduled appointment, child’s original birth certificate, a 3-inch-by-5-inch (or smaller) photo of the child, proof of residency (lease or deed), driver’s license for identification, and custody papers if applicable.

Parents with questions can call Nevin Coppock at 667-2275.