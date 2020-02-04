Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PAINT: Paint Night with Rebecca is a repeat of January’s class for wait-listed patrons of the Piqua Public Library.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Meet in the west parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PRAYER GROUP: St. John’s UCC will be holding its Contemplative Prayer Group at The Gathering Place, 126 S. Walnut St., Troy, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• MEATLOAF: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meatloaf sandwiches for $4. Servings will be available starting at 4 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its monthly coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available for use. Larry Hamilton, a retired teacher of African American History, World Studies and Current Events from Piqua High School, will speak. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Quick Clear Program at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the lower level Conference Room D at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The February program will feature Edison State Community College nursing students who will talk about exercise. Light snacks will be served, and an ostomy nurse will be present to answer questions or set up individual consultations. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

Thursday

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay and test your skills at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DATABASES: The first Thursday of every month, library director Cherie Roeth will hold a class on how to use some of the databases that are free to all patrons of the library. Participants will also be going over the COOL Library app and how to download digital resources, genealogy sites, etc. The session will be at 1 p.m. Sign-up is mandatory for this workshop by the Wednesday before. If there is enough interest for an evening class, one will be held at 6 p.m. on the same date. Bring along your cell phone and/or laptop.

Friday

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Princess Bride,” (1987), rated PG, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH FRY: Come in for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes, Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• CELL PHONES: Become a cell phone aficionado by getting all your questions answer at 1 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington. Calling 473-2226 to register.

Saturday

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive will include double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adult meals are $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the East Room of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. “Human Trafficking” by Brett Bogan, founder of the Free to Run Foundation, will be the program for the evening. For more information, call Pru Schaefter at (937) 308-0710.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Choose the potato bar for $3.50 or the salad bar for $3.50 or both for $6 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Feb. 11

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

Feb. 12

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Tom Nichols of the Dayton Dragons and honor Piqua City Spelling Bee champions, Daria Lee, winner, and Kaden Earick, runner-up, at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Feb. 13

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• MEETING SET: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones who will provide general information on the goals of the Single Payer Action Network (SPAN). Discussion and questions to follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, to help boost the winter blood supply. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper, stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Feb. 14

• CHOCOLATES AND BOOKS: Sample a variety of sweets that staff have paired with their favorite books from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the circulation desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• PORK CHOPS: Bring your Valentine to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a grilled pork chop dinner. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8. See if your Valentine can out smart you playing Trivia at 7 p.m.

• BIRD WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their Date Night Series at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Participants can choose from three different time slots — 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m. or 8-9 p.m. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 15

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• BIRD COUNT: Join volunteers from Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club at 10 a.m. to noon as we participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. With the harshness of winter set fully upon us most of the birds we see are those winter residents that have been here already for a few months. Through the Great Backyard Bird Count we can help keep track of these populations and join in a global effort to count as many birds in one weekend as possible. Data from all over the world can then be combined to give a snapshot of bird populations on the planet. Come help us count the birds found at Brukner Nature Center as we strive to help increase the understanding of bird populations and movement here and around the world. Geared just for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

