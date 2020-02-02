CareFlight called to crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP — CareFlight was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nashville and Monroe-Concord Road on Sunday afternoon.

Miami County deputies along with Troy Fire Department medics and fire units were dispatched to the crash around 4:16 p.m. for a crash with one vehicle on its top and wires down across the roadway.

Deputies arrived on the scene to report that a female driver in the overturned vehicle was trapped.

As Troy firefighters worked to free the trapped driver, they requested CareFlight to respond to transport the victim.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were not injured.

Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the overturned vehicle was southbound on Nashville Road when the westbound pickup truck, who had a stop sign, “made contact with the vehicle that was heading southbound on Nashville Road which rolled over.”

Bobb described the injuries to the driver of the car as “life-threatening.”

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

Nashville Road at Monroe-Concord Road was closed to traffic during the investigation.

Troy firefighters and paramedics work to free a victim who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash on Nashville Road at Monroe-Concord Road on Sunday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_020220_crash_nashville_fatal.jpg Troy firefighters and paramedics work to free a victim who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash on Nashville Road at Monroe-Concord Road on Sunday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_MJU_8964.jpg

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.