LCC plans Black History Month events

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, has scheduled three events in February in support of Black History Month. These events are free and open to the public.

The month kickdc off Monday, Feb. 3 with an event featuring the center’s after school program with a play titled “Peanut Man” written by George Washington Carver.

LCC Soul food & Jazz Night has become one of the center’s most popular events, according to staff. From the sultry sounds of saxaphonist Eddie Osborne from Brooklyn, N.Y., to the tantalizing treats offered from different ethnic cultures, this year’s event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The event was designed to bring the community together to share your families favorite covered food dish and native dish.

To make a reservation, call the Lincoln Center by Feb. 14 at 335-2715.

The last program to conclude the month will be a “Tribute to The Arts” featuring music, dance and vendors at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Since it was created 1976, Black History Month has been a time to reflect on the contributions of African Americans to our country and surrounding area. Throughout our history, African American men and women have persevered — despite hardship and prejudice — to enrich our nation in innumerable ways. The event will include special guests as they present forms of music, dance and creative craft items. This event is free and open to the public.