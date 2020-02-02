Team donates to pantry
PIQUA — The Piqua High School Boys Basketball teams recently delivered boxes of canned food goods to the Greene Street United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The canned goods were collected during a boys basketball game earlier in the season.
