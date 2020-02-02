La Plaza Tapatia plans spring opening

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The owners of La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market in Tipp City have installed new signage, moving one step closer to an opening date sometime in February or March.

“We’re working on it,” co-owner Nancy Delgado said. “We don’t have a date confirmed yet; now we think maybe the end of February or March.”

The new store is located at the former Tipp City Foodtown on Main Street.

“We needed a sign, so the sign is up,” Delgado said. “We still have some stuff that we need to do, and we’re just kind of waiting for that to be done. I think tomorrow the Health Department is going to come and see how far we are.”

Delgado and her husband Daniel purchased Tipp City Foodtown from the previous owner Jim Davis after the store closed last year. The only full-service grocery store in Tipp City, Foodtown had been open for 16 years and employed approximately 40 people when it closed.

When it opens, La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market plans to offer all the features of a full-service grocery store, along with international foods.

“I’m very excited,” Delgado said. “We’re really working very hard; we really want this to be very soon.”