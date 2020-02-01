Celebrating the Year of the Rat

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

For All Seasons, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County store, currently is displaying a Chinese New Year — Year of the Rat window display at their location at 2 W. Main St., Troy. The display features more than 20,000 LEGOs and is viewable from the outside. The store, which benefits Hospice, is open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visit For All Seasons on Facebook.