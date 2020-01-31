Column dedicated to a faithful reader

Now into February, a busier time of year is about to begin here in our no-longer-sleepy village. After the relative lull of Decembers and Januarys in the greater Covington area, February is a time of news and events. So please keep reading to stay informed.

The first bit of news I have is a reminder about the Fields of Grace Worship Center ‘Princess Ball” taking place this Saturday, Feb. 8. The sixth annual event takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Fields of Grace Worship Center this year. Please note the change in location from past years. The first 200 young ladies will receive a wrist corsage, and light refreshments will be served.

Covington has a new July 4th Committee, and in conjunction with the Covington Chamber of Commerce, they are planning an “Old Fashioned 4th of July Picnic” for Independence Day 2020. It will be held at the Covington Park, and will include adult and kids ball games, other games for the kids, an old-fashioned parade with decorated bicycles and costumes, and a dance to finish the evening at the Eagles Hall. This is the first year a committee of dedicated volunteers is attempting to revive the old Fourth of July celebrations of Covington, and again make it an annual event.

In order to get this year’s celebration up and going, the committee is putting on an event to raise some funds. This fundraiser takes the form of a Valentine’s Dance next Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 p.m. until midnight, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway. All proceeds will be used toward the July 4th Picnic. There is no admission charge, just a free will donation. And Covington Police Chief Lee Harmon will be the dance’s DJ, no doubt spinning all the latest hits on vinyl. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as other items to be raffled. If anyone has an item they would like to donate to the auction, live or silent, please contact Glen Hollopeter at (937) 216-2255. These could be gift baskets, gift cards, event tickets, or a monetary donation. These items would be needed by next Monday, Feb. 10. Also that evening, in conjunction with the dance, the Covington Eagles Aerie will be serving steak dinners from 5 p.m. until they are sold out, in addition to their regular menu. So if you’re able, please plan to come to dinner and the dance, bring your valentine if you have one, and enjoy a fun evening while raising funds for a new community celebration.

It may be hard to believe, but fish fry season is nearly upon us. Our community’s Catholic parish, St. Teresa, will again this year be hosting their delicious fish fries. The first fish fry of 2020 is what you could call a sneak preview, as it will take place before the Lenten season officially begins. But since it has been a very long 10 months since St. Teresa’s fish was last fried, the public and community is invited to the first fish fry of the year on Friday, Feb. 21. Serving times are from 4-7 p.m. in the St. Teresa Hall/Annex. Mark your calendar for fish fries also occurring on March 6, March 20, and April 3. The menu for all the St. Teresa fish fries include all-you-can-eat golden-brown fried walleye fish fillets, their special green bean recipe, applesauce, and a roll, all for $8. Coffee is free, and desserts and other drinks may be purchased for a small extra cost. Carryouts are available as well, so swing by St. Teresa and discover what many already know. Covington’s fish is the best fish around.

And lastly, a faithful reader of this column, Mrs. Patricia “Patsy” Shaner, recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 86. Patsy was such a sweet-hearted lady, and would always go out of her way to tell me how much she enjoyed reading this Calling Around Covington column. In fact, nearly every time I saw her out and about in the village, she would express this kind sentiment. She is one faithful reader who will certainly be very missed by her family and friends, as well as this columnist.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

