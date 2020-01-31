Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A caller advised materials from a work site on the 3400 block of Ottawa Circle were stolen sometime between Jan. 20-24.

An unidentified female left Walmart without paying for the items in her shopping cart at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 25.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Piqua High School. A student kicked another student’s car after school, damaging the vehicle.

A caller reported a rock had been thrown through his window sometime between 6:15-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the 300 block of Gordon Street. He did not know who threw the rock.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: There was a report of a private property crash with no injuries at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the area of Looney Road and Indian Trails. The crash was due to a failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. The involved parties exchanged information.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: An officer was dispatched to a report of a crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Rad. The crash was witnessed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they handled the investigation.

There was a two-vehicle accident at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets. A juvenile passenger had minor injuries. The at-fault driver was cited for running a red light.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two males were yelling and shoving one another in the parking lot of the business at 2 a.m. on Jan. 25 near Lucky’s on North Main Street. They were both warned for disorderly conduct.

A female subject overdosed on drugs at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 on the 1100 block of Hancock Street. She was treated and transported to the hospital and cited. Rachel A. Cruea, 33, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject yelling at employees over a female employee going into the restroom to clean at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Planet Fitness on East Ash Street. Paul R. Matthews, 49, of Concord Township, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was located at 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. Joshua D. Williams, 36, address unknown, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft and probation violations. Ashley E. Alexander, 35, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony identity fraud and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

Subject with a local warrant was picked up at the Clark County Jail in Springfield and transported to the Miami County Jail on Jan. 28. Logan McFadden, 24, of Springfield, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: Resident reported a subject was driving her van without consent at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 300 block of Camp Street. The van was located, and keys were returned to the owner. Subject was also trespassed from her residence.

BURGLARY: Caller advised that someone entered her residence and let her dogs outside at 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a telecommunications harassment complaint at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 200 block of Fourth Street. All parties involved were warned for telecommunications harassment, as well as trespassing.

COUNTERFEITING: An officer responded to the report of a suspicious complaint at 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 600 block of West Water Street. A male passed a counterfeit bill to purchase an item from a sale on Facebook. The suspect was located and charged with counterfeiting. David W. Glidewell, 29, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony counterfeiting in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: Caller advised that a male came to her residence and refused to leave at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 on the 600 block of Spring Street. The male left the residence when she called the police, the officer checked the area but was unable to locate the male.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Subject came to the police station to report a child abuse at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.

STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED: An officer responded to a parking complaint reference a van being left on a private company parking lot at French Oil Mill Machinery Company at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 27. It was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen out of a burglary from another jurisdiction. The agency with jurisdiction investigated the burglary and recovered the vehicle from the lot in Piqua.

FRAUD: Victim reported someone hacked his account and stole $700 sometime between Dec. 10 and Jan. 28.