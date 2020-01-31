Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information was filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 25

LOOSE PIG: A deputy responded to 8112 W. State Route 55, Ludlow Falls, on an animal complaint of a loose pig. After further investigation, the owner of the pig was contacted and responded, where he was able to remove the pig from the area with no issues. James Weaver was advised to keep his pig contained on his property.

OVI: Michael Roop, Brookville, 65, of Brookville, was charged with OVI, operation without reasonable control, stopping after an accident. His blood alcohol content was 0.149 percent.

Jan. 26

PIG LOOSE, AGAIN: A deputy was dispatched to the 8112 W. State Route 55, Ludlow Falls, address in reference to a pig loose at the trailer park. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to locate the pig, and the pig was transported to a safe location.

Jan. 27

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Covington Avenue, Piqua, in reference to a sex offender not living at his registered address. During the investigation, it was learned the address was vacant and the offender never lived at the address. Stephan Perkins, 32, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony failure to provide notice of residence change.

VEHICLES STOLEN: A deputy responded to the 2200 block of Peters Road, Troy, on a report of a break in of the property and the theft of two vehicles. One of the vehicles was an Airstream mobile home, which was recovered by Piqua Police Department at the French Oil Company. The other vehicle was a white Ford F150, which was entered into LEADS as stolen. There are no suspects at this time. This matter is pending.

Jan. 29

CAR STOLEN: A deputy was dispatched in reference to an assist citizen call. Upon further investigation, a victim had his vehicle stolen from an open parking lot in the 4200 block of Lisa Drive, near Huber Heights. There are currently no suspects or leads. This case is under further investigation

Jan. 30

FRAUD: A resident in the 9600 block of Country Club Road, Piqua, reported his identity had been stolen and used frequently to get a line of credit.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy responded to Bethel High School to conduct a vehicle sniff on several vehicles in the parking lot. Upon running K9 Vello throughout the parking lot, no alerts were given.

GOATS ON THE LOOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Jonson Road, Newton Township, in reference to goats being loose. In further investigation, the deputy was able to locate three goats on a neighbor’s property. The goats were returned and secured.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy responded to Bethel Middle School reference a menacing complaint. This matter is pending further investigation at this time.

Jan. 31

REGISTRATION: Paul Body Jr., 37, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony failure to register as a sexually oriented offender from a November incident.