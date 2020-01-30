FOR THE RECORD

You don’t have to go to a national park to see where the buffalo roam. Just east of West Milton, on State Route 571, there is a field that was originally an elk ranch, then feeder cattle grazed there, and now it is home to a “herd” of five buffalo.

Happenings at the Milton-Union Public Library: Feb. 1-29 is the children’s “It’s Snow Much Fun to Read” winter reading program; Feb. 3 is the Cabin Fever Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament open to single or doubles teams of all ages; Feb. 8 is Crochet Basics; Feb. 20 is Bingo for Books; Feb. 26 is Novel Teas Reading Group. To check out these and many other programs, call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

The M-U PTO is sponsoring the Mother-Son “Light up the Night” Glow Dance on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Concord Room in Troy. There will be snacks and beverages and professional pictures (one picture per ticket). For more information, visit www.facebook.com/miltonunionpto .

As downtown West Milton business owners, Shelly Klosterman and Sarah Copp have started up “Project Revive.” The goal is “the revitalization, preservation, and growth of West Milton.” One of the items on their agenda is a mural to be painted by local resident Ken Thompson of Flawless Signs & Wraps. It will be located on the north wall of the building on the southwest corner of Miami and Hamilton Streets. For more information or to donate to this group, visit project.revival@yahoo.com.

The M-U Rotary Club meets at the West Milton UCC Church from noon to 1 p.m. each Monday, except on holidays. They are a non-profit group of business owners and their guests. At this time they have 22 members and Steve Pierson is their president. They have two major fundraisers a year. One is to deliver and collect all the voting machines for Miami County during election years. The other is the flag pole program. For a fee of $40 per year, Rotarians will place an American flag on your property for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day. The proceeds from these project go toward providing gifts and food at Christmas for eligible families; scholarships for MUHS seniors; backpack program for students, Brukner Nature Center; and sponsorship of the fall car show and the downtown Halloween parade activities.

“Happiness is fleeting depending on circumstances. Joy is a deep inner peace that gets us through hard times.” This is a comment made by Elaine, a member of my Sunday school class. It gave us something to strive for.

