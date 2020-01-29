Barnes, Hartman earn Eagle Scout rank

TIPP CITY — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) seniors Noah Barnes and Nicholas Hartman recently completed all of the requirements to earn their Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Both students are seniors at Tippecanoe High School and are attending MVCTC. Noah is in the Criminal Justice program, and Nicholas is in the Firefighter program at MVCTC.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the BSA. The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a Scout who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned a minimum of 21 merit badges, has demonstrated Scout Spirit, and has demonstrated leadership within their troop. Additionally, they must plan, develop, and lead a service project — the Eagle Project — that demonstrates both leadership and a commitment to duty. Both scouts shared that they had well over 100 hours of service each, dedicated to earning their Eagle Scout Rank.

Noah and Nicholas are members of Scout Troop 586 with the Tipp City American Legion. Their scoutmaster is Jim Ridgeway. Noah’s project included building three picnic tables for the Nashville United Church of Christ in West Milton while Nicholas built picnic tables for Boonshoft Museum for the little kids to use when eating lunch at the museum.

Noah stated, “one of my best experiences at MVCTC has been the group of friends I have made here; some of these new friends came to assist me with my Eagle Scout Project.”

Noah, employed with Camp Chief Little Turtle, located in Fort Wayne, Ind., runs the fishing area for campers and assists with instructing youth in learning to do fingerprinting and crime prevention. Noah plans to attend Hocking College and would like to become a natural resources law enforcement officer.

Nicholas plans to attend Sinclair Community College after graduation to earn his EMT Certification and pursue a degree to be a paramedic.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.