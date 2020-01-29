Courthouse plaza work continues

Construction crews were back at work on the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project in Troy on Wednesday. The plaza improvement project is currently expected to be complete by September. The first phase of the project, which included the demolition of the original site, was completed by E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos, and Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown is working on the current phase, which includes the construction of new design of the plaza. The cost of the current phase of this project is approximately $2,948,000.

Construction crews were back at work on the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project in Troy on Wednesday. The plaza improvement project is currently expected to be complete by September. The first phase of the project, which included the demolition of the original site, was completed by E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos, and Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown is working on the current phase, which includes the construction of new design of the plaza. The cost of the current phase of this project is approximately $2,948,000. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_012820mju_troy_courthouseplaza-2.jpg Construction crews were back at work on the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project in Troy on Wednesday. The plaza improvement project is currently expected to be complete by September. The first phase of the project, which included the demolition of the original site, was completed by E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos, and Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown is working on the current phase, which includes the construction of new design of the plaza. The cost of the current phase of this project is approximately $2,948,000.