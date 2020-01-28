Area briefs

Commissioners to attend training session
PIQUA — Piqua City Commission, Piqua city manager, and Piqua assistant city manager have scheduled a Governance Training session to be held between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza.
For additional information, please contact the city manager’s office at (937) 778-2051.
YWCA offers ‘Safe Sitter’ class
PIQUA — Students in grade sixth through eighth can sign up to become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11. Other class times in this session will be held Feb. 18 and 25. All class sessions are from 4-6 p.m.
Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter.
Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited so sign up early.
For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.
Card club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December:
Bridge winners:
Group 1:
First — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson
Second — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon
Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover
Group 2:
First — Roger and Kathy Luring
Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer
Third — Tim and Judy Logan
Group 3:
First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack
Second — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer
Third — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson
Group 4:
First — Judy Logan
Second — Sue Gagnon
Third — Laury Braby
Group 8:
First — Bonnie Rashilla
Second — Judy Logan
Third — Nancy Nims
Group 10:
First — Kathy Jent
Second — Mary Beth Anthony
Third — Carol Gross.